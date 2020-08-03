CORRECTION: In this Primary Election Guide, candidate Joe Morin was inadvertently listed as having Isanti as a city of residence. Mr. Morin does in fact live within the city limits of Cambridge. State law mandates council members have a current residence within the city limits.
