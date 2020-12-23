Circle of Friends program helps North Branch seniors stay connected

A select number of seniors in North Branch recently received an early holiday present to help them stay connected to loved ones during this time of extreme isolation thanks to a relatively new and innovative program initiated by the North Branch Senior Center, which is run by Catholic Charities.
Dubbed “Circle of Friends,” the program provides a loaned iPad, internet access and technology training to local seniors who are a part of Catholic Charities senior dining program. The iPad is preloaded with Zoom, GoTo meeting, games, FaceTime, etc., to help them connect to friends and family during the pandemic.
Each week, seniors connect with Catholic Charities site coordinators. During this time, they can learn a new function, discuss topics of interest, receive updates about the program, be informed about learning opportunities they can participate in, and more.
“Social Connectedness is critical to any of us but most especially seniors who are alone and homebound because of reasons beyond their control,” said Ruth Hunstiger, director of community services at Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud. “Loneliness and depression can be as life-threatening as the pandemic.”
According to a University of Michigan national poll on healthy aging, the number of seniors over the age of 50 who said they sometimes or often felt isolated from others nearly doubled during the pandemic, increasing from 27 percent to 56 percent.
Technology is one way to help seniors stay connected. The study found technology helped seniors connect to others.
“We recognized that some seniors had an iPad or computer but weren’t sure exactly how to use it,” Hunstiger said. “We also recognized that some had never seen or used that kind of technology, nor did they always have the financial means to obtain them.”
City of North Branch lends financial hand
Under the CARES Act, the City of North Branch received $800,000. The council set aside a portion of its money to benefit non-profit organizations that serve North Branch residents.
North Branch City Administrator Renae Fry reached out to Catholic Charities at the request of the council. Catholic Charities felt like the right fit because of their work with seniors and since they already were supplying the meals for the seniors at North Branch Senior Center.
“With the high number of seniors cut off from community and their caregivers, providing funds for the iPads was a way to provide that connection, albeit virtual,” Fry said. “Meal service is always in high demand, but again with seniors being cut off from restaurants, expanding the capacity of the senior center was important.
“The North Branch Senior Center is an important service provider in our community, and the opportunity to enhance the quality of the services they provide via a grant to Catholic Charities was something the council saw as a worthwhile use of the funds.”
Through the grant request, Catholic Charities asked for financial assistance to purchase additional iPads to connect with seniors and for funds to expand their meals program. The council approved a $12,000 CARES grant for this program.
This program was seen as especially important right now, especially since the Catholic Charities’ congregate dining locations are currently closed due to the pandemic. So while the seniors are still able to get their meal service in their residence, they miss out on the social interactions they rely on.
“We knew how many seniors were self-isolating and cut off from family, friends and connecting with each other because of the critical nature of the virus on older adults,” Hunstiger said.
“We knew the dangers of loneliness and depression. We knew we could provide food for seniors but that sometimes food was not enough to keep them healthy and safe. We thought of the number of ways we, those in the workforce, were staying connected and wanted to pilot a program to see if we could keep seniors more connected utilizing and teaching the use of those types of technology.”
The program doesn’t just supply iPads to seniors. It also helps teach the seniors how to use technology to stay connected to friends and family. With the knowledge of how to use the iPads, seniors can participate in virtual learning opportunities and watch virtual concerts and shows, which have increased during the pandemic.
“It gives them the opportunity to learn about the many options for connectivity a piece of technology can provide, which also stimulates the brain and the mind,” Hunstiger said.
Currently, North Branch is one of two locations with funding for the Circle of Friends program. Catholic Charities is hoping to expand the program as they receive additional funding since they already see an impact.
“Seniors are excited about it and want to learn more about this kind of technology,” Hunstiger said.” One senior stated, ‘My world has opened up because of the pandemic. It forced everyone to go to virtual meetings and learning opportunities that I can now attend.’”
