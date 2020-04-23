Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on April 13-17. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Robert Aaron Raasch, (DOB 12/29/1997), of Mora, was charged April 13 with one count domestic assault and one count violate no contact order - within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions.
Cody Jay Spaeth-Lindquist, (DOB 11/15/1987), of Andover, was charge April 13 with domestic assault.
Shawn Lee Boots, (DOB 12/29/1973), of Hillman, MN, was charged April 14 with drugs - 2nd degree - possess 25 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine.
Kenneth Ray Amber, (DOB 03/06/1989), of Princeton, was charged April 15 with domestic abuse; violates 2 or more OFP w/in 10 years conviction/adj of delinq.
Christopher Edward Buhman, (DOB 07/16/1990), of Andover, was charged April 16 with domestic assault - by strangulation.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on April 13-17. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Kyle Frederick Dame, (DOB 09/13/1997), of Taylors Falls, was charged April 16 with violate no contact order - within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions.
