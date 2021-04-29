Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on April 19 - 23. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Curtis James Young (DOB 11/16/1986) of Minneapolis, was charged April 19 with simple robbery.
Bradley Kenneth Gambino (DOB 06/30/1986) of Dalbo, was charged April 19 with assault - 2nd degree - dangerous weapon.
Stanley James Peppin (DOB 07/26/1985) of Foley, was charged April 20 with one count receiving stolen property, and one count drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Jerrold Andrew Porrazzo (DOB 12/14/1955) of Cambridge, was charged April 21 with two counts assault - 2nd degree - dangerous weapon.
Daniel James Stewart (DOB 06/04/1985) of Oglivie, was charged April 23 with one count assault - 3rd degree - substantial bodily harm, and one count domestic assault - felony.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on April 19 - 23. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Travis Aaron Hillis (DOB 10/21/1972) of Lindstrom, was charged April 19 with three counts of taxes - failure to file return, report, document -F.
Van Winston Coolidge (DOB 08/27/1974) of Shoreview, was charged April 19 with dangerous weapons - reckless discharge of firearm within a municipality.
Oscar Leon Rodriguez (DOB 12/18/1995) of Long Beach, CA, was charged April 23 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Alexandra Ramirez (DOB 08/07/1995) of San Bernardino, CA, was charged April 23 with drugs - 5th degree - sale - marijuana mixture except small amount of marijuana with no remuneration.
