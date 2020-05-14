Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on April 20 - May 8. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
David James Nelson, (DOB 06/29/1981), of Oglivie, was charged April 20 with assault - 2nd degree -dangerous weapon and threats of violence.
Alexander Willard Rowan, (DOB 11/16/1988), of Cambridge, was charged April 28 with two counts domestic assault.
John Kemper Proper, (DOB 01/01/1985), of Greebush, MN, was charged April 28 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Aaron Michael Secrest, (DOB 04/20/1982), of Grasston, was charged April 30 with two counts drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not small amount marijuana.
Blaine Andrew Peterson, (DOB 10/12/1991), of Braham, was charged May 1 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Jacob Mckinley Snow, (DOB 11/10/1989), of Andover, was charged May 4 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,3 - not small amount marijuana.
Steven Gregory Larson, (DOB 03/03/1992), of Cedar, was charged May 4 with issue dishonored check.
Devon James Block, (DOB 12/22/1995), of Zimmerman, was charged May 5 with one count burglary - 1st degree - dwelling - occupied - non-accomplice present and one count burglary - 3rd degree - Steal/commit felony or gross misdemeanor.
Carey Ann Kruger, (DOB 11/06/1967), of Andover, was charged May 7 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Chisago County Court Report
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on April 20 - May 8. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sean Thomas Peterson, (DOB 03/21/1986), of East Bethel, was charged April 20 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Angel Marie Deane, (DOB 08/06/2000), of Bemidji, was charged April 22 with one count flee peace officer - motor vehicle or subsequently by other means - results in substantial bodily harm; one count criminal vehicular operation - substantial bodily harm - alcohol concentration .08 or more; and one count criminal vehicular operation - substantial bodily harm - any amount sch 1 or 2 controlled substance.
Blake Robert Rios, (DOB 03/01/1988), of Prior Lake, was charged April 23 with domestic abuse - violate order for protection.
Michael Allen Barnes, (DOB 12/29/1987), of West Saint Paul, was charged April 24 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.
Jesse Dean Tesch, (DOB 04/13/1992), of North Branch, was charged April 24 with domestic assault.
Reng Zacharia Ayong, (DOB 09/30/1998), of Fargo, ND, was charged April 27 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Aaron Kenneth Smith, (DOB 10/15/1990), of Rush City, was charged April 27 with fugitive from justice from other state.
Michael Brehm, (DOB 09/05/1960), of Wyoming, MN, was charged April 30 with assault - 2nd degree - dangerous weapon.
Jamen Anthony Goodale, (DOB 11/11/1996), of Stacy, was charged May 5 with fugitive from justice from other state.
