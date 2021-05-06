Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on April 26 - 30. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Michael Donn Elsberry (DOB 01/05/1967) of Mora, was charged April 26 with predatory offender - knowingly commits act or fails to fulfill registration requirement.
Hannah Lenore Mills (DOB 04/26/1994) of Cambridge, was charged April 27 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,34 - not small amount marijuana.
David Edwin Olson (DOB 11/07/1972) of Braham, was charged April 27 with domestic assault - by strangulation.
Shane Michael McCool (DOB 10/08/1982) of Roscoe, was charged April 30 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on April 26 - 30. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Andrew Joseph Ballweber (DOB 03/13/1993) of Stacy, was charged April 26 with fugitive from justice from other state (extradition waived).
Johnny H. Fredrick Snaza (DOB 10/09/2001) of North Branch, was charged April 26 with stalking - engages in stalking.
Jon Jeremiah Holmquist (DOB 04/12/1976) of Chisago City, was charged April 28 with violate no contact order - within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions.
Savanna Luann Davis-cornell (DOB 12/17/2001) of Winona, was charged April 29 with financial transaction fraud -use - no consent.
Andrew Scott Alcock (DOB 04/01/1988) of Harris, was charged April 29 with one count violate no contact order - within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions, and one count domestic assault - felony.
