The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Aug. 17 - 21. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Tou Vang, (DOB 11/09/1990), of Spring Lake Park, was charged Aug. 17 with domestic assault - by strangulation.
Chistopher James Keller (DOB 01/27/1993), of Brook Park, was charged Aug. 18 with one count criminal sexual cond - 1st degree - penetration or contact with person under 13 - actor > 36m older, and one count criminal sex conduct - 2nd degree - victim under 13 - actor > 36m old.
Benjamin James Peters (DOB 05/18/1984), of Isanti, was charged Aug. 18 with two counts threats of violence.
Jamaul Wendell Graham (DOB 11/09/1972), of Robbinsdale, was charged Aug. 18 with threats of violence.
Crystal Dawn Holmstrom (DOB 09/18/1986), of Cambridge, was charged Aug. 20 with two counts drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Debra Ann Prozinski (DOB 01/12/1959), of Isanti, was charged Aug. 20 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
David Joseph Ashwood (DOB 10/26/1981), of Carlton, was charged Aug. 21 with two counts violate no contact order - within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions.
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Aug. 17 - 21. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Phillip Anthony Dowalczk (DOB 10/17/1983), of White Bear Lake, was charged Aug. 17 with traffic - DWI - operate motor vehicle - alcohol concentration 0.08 within 2 hours.
Jon Emanuel Ailara (DOB 11/30/1981), of Taylors Falls, was charged Aug. 21 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,34, - not small amount marijuana.
