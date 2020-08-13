Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Aug. 3 - 7. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Frank Judkins, (DOB 08/11/1995), of Cambridge, was charged Aug. 4 with burglary - 2nd degree - dwelling.
Jamie Elaine Johnson, (DOB 06/27/1986), of Isanti, was charged Aug. 5 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Andrew Michael Wilson, (DOB 01/05/1988), of Coon Rapids, was charged Aug 5 with two counts financial transaction card fraud - use - no consent.
Jeffrey Mark Kushinski, (DOB 10/10/1968), of Isanti, was charged Aug. 6 with seven counts possess pornographic work; prior conviction; registered predatory offender; minor under 13; four counts predatory offender - knowingly commits act or fails to fulfill registration requirement; and one count fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Aug. 3 - 7. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Amy Marie Nielsen, (DOB 01/10/1977), of Pine City, was charged Aug. 3 with check forgery - make or alter a check.
Brain Joseph Huber, (DOB 01/07/1969), of Shafer, was charged Aug. 4 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Lance Daniel Dewuske, (DOB 03/04/1964), of Shafer, was charged Aug. 3 with threats of violence - reckless disregard risk.
Elvis Eugene Hanes, (DOB 08/17/1973), of Stanchfield, was charged Aug. 5 with drugs - 2nd degree - possess 25 kilos or more marijuana/tetrahydrocannabinols or 100 or more plants.
Richard Norton Swanson, (DOB 03/30/1958), of Wyoming, was charged Aug. 5 with burglary - 2nd degree - dwelling.
Lance Aaron Reid, (DOB 04/07/1986), of Chisago City, was charged Aug. 6 with drugs - 1st degree - sale - 17 grams or more - cocaine or meth w/in 90-day period.
Derrick Russell Hoff, (DOB 11/23/1984), of Bruno, was charged Aug. 7 with one count drugs - aggrevated controlled substance crime 1st degree and firearm; and one count poss ammo/any firearm - conviction or adjudicated delinquent for crime of violence.
