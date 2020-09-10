Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Aug. 31 - Sept. 4. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Joseph Terry Dillon (DOB 06/16/1979), of Zimmerman, was charged Aug. 31 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Nicholas Earl Peterson (DOB 01/28/2002), of Grasston, was charged Aug. 31 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Matthew Lee Schneider (DOB 11/14/1992), of Princeton, was charged Sept. 2 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Patrick James Riley (DOB 10/01/1970), of Cambridge, was charged Sept. 3 with one count domestic assault - by strangulation, and one count threats of violence.
Matthew John Major (DOB 05/08/1985), of Garrison, was charged Sept. 3 with two counts drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Danelle Marcella Ellingboe (DOB 05/03/1978), of Isanti, was charged Sept. 3 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Aug. 31 - Sept. 4. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Lara Kristine Vandanacker (DOB 09/21/1981), of Wyoming, was charged Aug. 31 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Mark Anthony Smith, Jr. (DOB 10/29/1986), of Phoenix, AZ, was charged Aug. 31 with one count drugs - 1st degree - possess 50 grams or more - cocaine or methamphetamine, and one count fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Kristofer Shey Kowalski (DOB 11/10/1972), of Lindstrom, was charged Sept. 2 with threats of violence - reckless disregard risk.
Bryce Otto Machado (DOB 05/09/1997), of Brooklyn Park, was charged Sept. 3 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
