Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Aug. 10 - 14. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Dylan Jakub Davis (DOB 10/21/1997), of Cambridge, was charged Aug. 11 with one count aggravated robbery - 1st degree, one count aggravated robbery, one count drugs - 3rd degree - possess 10 grams or more a narcotic drug other than heroin, and one count theft- take/drive motor vehicle - no owner consent.
Garrett Andrew Ekvall (DOB 06/16/1999), of Isanti, was charged Aug. 11 with one count aggravated robbery - 1st degree, one count aggravated robbery, and one count drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Shawn Dale Whitman (DOB 08/03/1983), of Isanti, was charged Aug. 12 with one count domestic assault (fear) and one count domestic assault (harm).
Bronson Lee Sjolie (DOB 03/26/1987), of Cambridge, was charged Aug. 14 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Jacob Scott Johnson (DOB 10/15/1993), of Cambridge, was charged Aug. 14 with theft- take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Aug. 10 - 14. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Lance Daniel Dewuske (DOB 03/04/1964), of Shafer, was charged Aug. 11 with harrassment; restraining order - violate w/in 10 yrs of 1st of 2 prev. dom violence convictions.
Matthew R Jacoboski (DOB 02/27/1987), of North Branch, was charged Aug. 13 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Christine Ann Risberg (DOB 06/08/1967), of South St. Paul, was charged Aug. 13 with criminal vehicular homicide - alcohol concentration .08 or more w/in 2 hours of driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.