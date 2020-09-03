Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Aug. 24 - 28. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Cody Jay Spaeth-Lindquist (DOB 11/15/1987), of Andover, was charged Aug. 24 with violate no contact order - within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions.
Liban Mohammed Dahir (DOB 02/05/1993), of St. Paul, was charged Aug. 24 with one count false imprisonment - intentional restraint, and two counts assault - 4th degree - correction Emp/Prob. Officer/prosecutor/judge - intentionally transfers bodily fluids.
Timothy James Boyum (DOB 10/04/1988), of Cambridge, was charged Aug. 24 with drugs - 3rd degree - possess - 3 grams or more heroin.
Dominick James Lutterman (DOB 04/22/2000) of Cambridge, was charged Aug. 24 with theft - take/drive motor vehicle - no owner consent.
Kyle Blake Louden (DOB 10/12/1991), of Isanti, was charged Aug. 25 with domestic assault - by strangulation.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Aug. 24 - 28. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Tina Marie Merrill (DOB 08/13/1982), of Rice Lake, Wisc., was charged Aug. 24 with fugitive from justice from other state.
Adam Robert Locker (DOB 02/12/1982), of North Branch, was charged Aug. 24 with assault - 4th degree - peace officer - throws/transfers bodily fluids or feces as or onto officer.
Charles Keith Kohn (DOB 01/12/1995), of Apple Valley, was charged Aug. 25 with receiving stolen property.
Shayde Kristopher Schwabe (DOB 12/08/1996), of Stacy, was charged Aug. 28 with one count assault - 2nd degree - dangerous weapon, one count possess ammo/any firearm - conviction or adjudicated delinquent for crime of violence, and one count threats of violence - reckless disregard risk.
Julius William Litschke (DOB 11/11/1979), of Shafer, was charged Aug. 28 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
