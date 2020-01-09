Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Dec. 30, 2019-Jan. 3, 2020. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
James Philip Cowan Jr., (DOB 09/28/1978), of Cambridge, was charged Dec. 30 with domestic assault - felony.
Michael Lee Carlson, (DOB 07/19/1980), of Faribault, was charged Jan. 2 with 2nd degree assault - dangerous weapon; possess ammo/any firearm - conviction or adjudicated delinquent for crime of violence.
Sandie Jane Duncan, (DOB 07/09/1968), of Princeton, was charged Jan. 2 with receiving stolen property.
Tucker Dylan Stromgren, (DOB 08/25/1996), of Isanti, was charged Jan. 2 with two counts of 5th degree drugs - possess schedule 1, 2, 3, 4 - not small amount marijuana.
Phillip Steven Nichele, (DOB 12/19/1973), of Hinckley, was charged Jan. 2 with felony escape from custody.
Jesse Earle Ponce, (DOB 11/20/1981), of Cambridge, was charged Jan. 2 with 2nd degree burglary - dwelling.
Amanda Joy Olson, (DOB 05/03/1982), of Isanti, was charged Jan. 3 with energy or telecom - damage or theft of line, insulator, wire, cable or current of line or cable.
Chisago County Court Report
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Dec. 30, 2019-Jan. 3, 2020. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Ben Jay Tietz, (DOB 05/28/1982), of Mahtomedi, was charged Jan. 2 with kidnapping - to facilitate felony or flight; domestic assault - felony.
Todd Ronald Puckett, (DOB 02/21/1969), of Harris, was charged Jan. 2 with 1st degree damage to property - value reduced over $1,000.
Dustin Raynold Anderson, (DOB 09/16/1979), of Chisago City, was charged Jan. 2 with traffic - DWI - refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure.
Danial Atherton Hess, (DOB 05/02/1988), of St. Croix Falls, was charged Jan. 3 with 2nd degree burglary - building, possess tool.
