Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Dec. 14 - 25. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Kaila Marie Kingsley (DOB 09/01/1986), of Braham, was charged Dec. 15 with two counts of drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Crystal Lynn Omalley (DOB 03/17/1979), of Woodbury, was charged Dec. 17 with two counts check forgery - make or alter a check, and two counts identity theft - transfers/possesses/uses identity of other person.
Brian Lee Emerson (DOB 05/29/1985), of Cambridge, was charged Dec. 17 with check forgery - make or alter a check.
Timothy Michael Hatcher (DOB 12/12/1959), of Isanti, was charged Dec. 18 with domestic assault.
Troy Anthony Dye (DOB 05/27/1981), no city of residence listed, was charged Dec. 21 with one count theft - take/drive motor vehicle - no owner consent, and one count receiving stolen property.
Daniel Myron Scott (DOB 05/31/1969), of Cambridge, was charged Dec. 22 with predatory offender - knowingly commits act or fails to fulfill registration requirement.
Terry Lee Tabbert, II (DOB 03/19/1982), of Lacrosse, WI, was charged Dec. 22 with threats of violence.
Ronald Conner Bartholdi (DOB 04/15/1962), of Isanti, was charged Dec. 22 with one count assault - 2nd degree - dangerous weapon, two counts threats of violence, two counts harassment - aggravated violations - victim under 18 years old - actor at least 36 months older, and one count harassment - aggravated violations - used dangerous weapon in commission of offense.
Andrew Allen Hein (DOB 07/12/1984), of Isanti, was charged Dec. 22 with receiving stolen property.
Andrew Loren David Cedarblade (DOB 02/19/1995), of Isanti, was charged Dec. 23 with two counts domestic assault.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Dec. 14 - 25. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Juan Pachuco Silva (DOB 09/07/1967), of North Branch, was charged Dec. 17 with assault - 4th degree - correctional employee; prob. officer, prosecutor, judge - demonstrable bodily harm.
Dwight Mayfield, Jr (DOB 04/12/1989), of St. Paul, was charged Dec. 18 with harassment - second or subsequent violation in 10 years.
Jordan Mark Herschlip (DOB 09/24/1981), of St. Paul, was charged Dec. 18 with one count burglary - 2nd degree - dwelling, and one count possession of burglary or theft tools.
Blake Joseph Dotson (DOB 07/29/1982), of St. Paul, was charged Dec. 18 with burglary - 2nd degree - dwelling.
Damon Levar Boeckerman (DOB 08/09/1980), of Maplewood, was charged Dec. 22 with receiving stolen property.
Tyler John Hiland (DOB 09/15/1994), of North Branch, was charged Dec. 23 with one count assault - 1st degree - great bodily harm, and one count assault - 2nd degree - dangerous weapon - substantial bodily harm.
Shawn Matthew Dougherty (DOB 04/10/1984), of Chisago City, was charged Dec. 24 with fugitive from justice from other state.
Cecil Douglas Bluhm (DOB 04/19/1977), of St. Paul, was charged Dec. 24 with threats of violence - reckless disregard risk.
