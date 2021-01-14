Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Dec. 28 - Jan. 8. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Kevin Wayne Zentgraf (DOB 04/15/1979), of address unknown, was charged Jan. 4 with domestic assault - by strangulation.
Joseph Adam Christensen (DOB 01/04/1991), of Mora, was charged Jan. 4 with check forgery - offer/possess w/intent to defraud.
Timothy Wayne Voss (DOB 06/07/1965), of Mora, was charged Jan. 8 with receiving stolen property.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Dec. 28 - Jan. 8. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Brandon Richard Bianga (DOB 10/02/1986), of Eagan, was charged Dec. 29 with burglary - 3rd degree - steal/commit felony or gross misd.
Christopher William Jung (DOB 06/26/1986), of Saint Paul Park, was charged Dec. 29 with burglary - 3rd degree - steal/commit felony or gross misd.
Kevin Czerekaviczius (DOB 03/15/1975), of Shafer, was charged Dec. 30 with receiving stolen property.
Peter Dale Schliep (DOB 05/04/1978), of Savage, was charged Dec. 31 with aiding and abetting burglary - 3rd deg. - steal/commit felony or gross misd.
Shawn Jerome Bishop (DOB 07/07/1976), of Minneapolis, was charged Dec. 31 with aiding and abetting burglary - 3rd deg. - steal/commit felony or gross misd.
Lindsey Marie Halvorsen (DOB 03/11/1984), of Minneapolis, was charged Dec. 31 with aiding and abetting burglary - 3rd deg. - steal/commit felony or gross misd.
Chao Vang (DOB 01/06/1986), of St. Paul, was charged Jan. 4 with Fugitive from justice from other state.
Michael Patrick Murphy, III (DOB 01/25/1999), of North Branch, was charged Jan. 4 with domestic assault.
Nicholas Anthony Roubik (DOB 06/18/1986), of Chisago City, was charged Jan. 4 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Pa Thao (DOB 01/13/1991), of St. Paul, was charged Jan. 4 with receiving stolen property.
Caleb Alexander Pedersen (DOB 08/09/1992), of North Branch, was charged Jan. 4 with threats of violence - reckless disregard risk.
Nolan Michael Hendrickson (DOB 08/08/1995), of Stillwater, was charged Jan. 5 with murder - 3rd degree - sell/give/distribute controlled substance - schedules 1 and 2.
Caleb Matthew Lancaster (DOB 11/22/1993), of Glenco, was charged Jan. 6 with damage to property - 1st degree - value reduced over $1,000.
Drew Timothy Nelson (DOB 06/19/1986), of Andover, was charged Jan. 7 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Matthew Mark Walz (DOB 08/21/1985), of Forest Lake, was charged Jan. 8 with criminal sex conduct - 3rd degree - victim 13-15 actor greater than 24m older.
