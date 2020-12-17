Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Dec. 7 - 11. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Reiss Steven Thomas Atterbury (DOB 09/21/1987), of Princeton, was charged Dec. 8 with receiving stolen property.
Davonte Marcel Lynn (DOB 08/25/1993), of Richfield, was charged Dec. 9 with one count burglary - 1st degree - dwelling - occupied - non-accomplice present, one count burglary - 1st degree poss dangerous weapon/explosive, one count burglary - 1st degree - assault person in build/on property, and one count assault - 2nd degree - dangerous weapon.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Dec. 7 - 11. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
James Brandon Harrell (DOB 09/19/1986), of Cambridge, was charged Dec. 7 with harassment; restraining order - violate restraining order.
Bradley Daniel Kjenstad (DOB 03/20/1996), of Wyoming, was charged Dec. 7 with one count fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, and one count theft - take/use/transfer movable prop-no consent. He was also charged with fugitive from justice from other state on Dec. 8.
Joaquin Allan Cepeda (DOB 01/24/1996), of Rush City, was charged Dec. 11 with fugitive from justice from other state.
