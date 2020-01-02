Isanti County Court Report
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Dec. 23-27, 2019. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Lucia Marie Villarreal, (DOB 12/20/1993), of Isanti, was charged Dec. 23 with 5th degree drugs - possess schedule 1, 2, 3, 4 - not small amount marijuana.
Lauren Rae Schutz, (DOB 05/22/1999), of Ramsey, was charged Dec. 23 with 5th degree drugs - possess schedule 1, 2, 3, 4 - not small amount marijuana.
Crystal Dawn Holmstrom, (DOB 09/18/1986), of Cambridge, was charged Dec. 26 with 5th degree drugs - possess schedule 1, 2, 3, 4 - not small amount marijuana.
Rachael Jean Eastman, (DOB 07/03/1971), of Coon Rapids, was charged Dec. 27 with 5th degree drugs - possess schedule 1, 2, 3, 4 - not small amount marijuana.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Dec. 23-27, 2019. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Tory William Hirsch, (DOB 05/15/1969), of Columbia Heights, was charged Dec. 23 with drugs - aggravated controlled substance crime 1st degree and firearm.
Jacob Alexandro Frascone, (DOB 08/09/1996), of Lindstrom, was charged Dec. 23 with domestic assault - by strangulation.
Michael Timothy Reiten, (DOB 12/25/1979), of Granite Falls, was charged Dec. 24 with domestic assault - by strangulation.
Joshua William Lappe, (DOB 04/21/1985), of Stacy, was charged Dec. 26 with 5th degree drugs - possess schedule 1, 2, 3, 4 - not small amount marijuana.
Samson Odey Finch, (DOB 01/31/1997), of Forest Lake, was charged Dec. 26 with 1st degree criminal sexual conduct - penetration or contact with person under 13 - actor greater than 36m older; solicit child or believe to be a child through electronic communication to engage in sexual conduct.
Cindy Lou Kangas, (DOB 04/01/1960), of Braham, was charged Dec. 27 with six counts of taxes - failure to file return, report, document; six counts of taxes - failure to pay or collect.
Kevin Jay Kangas, (DOB 09/30/1960), of Braham, was charged Dec. 27 with six counts of taxes - failure to file return, report, document; six counts of taxes - failure to pay or collect.
Kathleen Marie Winner, (DOB 06/05/1978), of Blaine, was charged Dec. 27 with theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent.
