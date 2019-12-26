Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Dec. 16-20, 2019. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Charles Stephen Strobel, (DOB 06/27/1955), of Braham, was charged Dec. 16 with threats of violence - reckless disregard risk.
James Patrick Trebtoske, (DOB 04/21/1965), of St. Cloud, was charged Dec. 16 with 5th degree drugs - possess schedule 1, 2, 3, 4 - not small amount marijuana.
David Robert Rivard, (DOB 08/22/1982), of Cambridge, was charged Dec. 17 with 3rd degree assault - substantial bodily harm; domestic assault - felony.
James Patrick Trebtoske, (DOB 04/21/1965), of St. Cloud, was charged Dec. 18 with 5th degree drugs - possess schedule 1, 2, 3, 4 - not small amount marijuana.
Dianna Lynn Kobishop, (DOB 05/31/1962), of Cambridge, was charged Dec. 19 with 2nd degree assault - dangerous weapon - substantial bodily harm; threats of violence.
Robert Frank Cosentino III, (DOB 08/17/1980), of Coon Rapids, was charged Dec. 20 with receiving stolen property.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Dec. 16-20, 2019. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Torrence Ricardo Finley, (DOB 11/08/1989), of North Branch, was charged Dec. 16 with violate no contact order - within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions.
Christopher Robert Hanson, (DOB 07/06/1963), of Lindstrom, was charged Dec. 16 with theft - take/use/transfer movable property.
Jared Donald Karja, (DOB 01/09/1997), of Prior Lake, was charged Dec. 16 with 5th degree drugs - possess schedule 1, 2, 3, 4 - not small amount marijuana.
Christopher Thomas Parker, (DOB 06/04/1993), of Duluth, was charged Dec. 16 with 4th degree assault - correctional employee, probation officer, prosecutor, judge - demonstrable bodily harm.
Michael Lawrence Nelson, (DOB 11/10/1982), of Chisago City, was charged Dec. 17 with fugitive from justice from other state.
Andrew John Franklin, (DOB 07/03/1989), of North Branch, was charged Dec. 17 with receiving stolen property.
Benjamin Todd Wilber, (DOB 11/26/1991), of Mora, was charged Dec. 17 with 5th degree drugs - possess schedule 1, 2, 3, 4 - not small amount marijuana.
Lawrence Bernard Nowels, (DOB 05/06/1972), of Rush City, was charged Dec. 17 with 4th degree assault - correction empl/probation officer/prosector/judge - intentionally transfers bodily fluids.
Robert Lee Claremboux, (DOB 06/10/1986), of Ashland, Wis., was charged Dec. 18 with fugitive from justice from other state.
Fuekong Thao, (DOB 08/23/1999), of St. Paul, was charged Dec. 19 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Saiid Aden Ahmed, (DOB 07/17/1988), of Rush City, was charged Dec. 19 with fugitive from justice from other state.
Cole Littlewhiteman, (DOB 07/27/1986), of Rush City, was charged Dec. 19 with fugitive from just from other state.
Frank Nicholas Jones, (DOB 03/30/1997), of Rush City, was charged Dec. 19 with fugitive from justice from other state.
Curtis Patrick Wagner, (DOB 03/24/1986), of North Branch, was charged Dec. 20 with 5th degree drugs - possess schedule 1, 2, 3, 4 - not small amount marijuana.
