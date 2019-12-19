Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Dec. 9-13, 2019. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Jake Michael Wylie, (DOB 06/04/1993), of Oak Grove, was charged Dec. 9 with 5th degree drugs - possess schedule 1, 2, 3, 4 - not small amount marijuana.
Robert Blake Schiller, (DOB 05/26/1971), of Princeton, was charged Dec. 10 with 5th degree drugs - possess schedule 1, 2, 3, 4 - not small amount marijuana.
Cody Todd Welte, (DOB 01/30/1993), of Princeton, was charged Dec. 12 with violate no contact order - within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions.
Christian Harris Smith, (DOB 07/16/1978), of St. Paul, was charged Dec. 12 with theft - take/drive motor vehicle - no owner consent.
Kyle Samuel Stein, (DOB 07/07/1988), of Cambridge, was charged Dec. 12 with 3rd degree burglary - steal/commit felony or gross misd; 5th degree drugs - possess schedule 1, 2, 3, 4 - not small amount marijuana.
Chadwick William Axel, (DOB 01/03/1973), of St. Michael, was charged Dec. 13 with 5th degree drugs - possess schedule 1, 2, 3, 4 - not small amount marijuana.
Corinne Michelle Rice, (DOB 08/31/1976), of Pine City, was charged Dec. 13 with 5th degree drugs - possess schedule 1, 2, 3, 4 - not small amount marijuana.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Dec. 9-13, 2019. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Daniel Joseph Lenahan, (DOB 07/03/1984), of Chisago City, was charged Dec. 10 with 1st degree drugs - sale - 17 grams or more cocaine or meth w/in 90-day period.
Samantha Dawn Labossiere, (DOB 05/13/1990), of Taylors Falls, was charged Dec. 12 with three counts of theft - take/use/transfer movable property - no consent; three counts of check forgery - make or alter a check.
David Edward Dittbenner, (DOB 11/07/1990), of South St. Paul, was charged Dec. 12 with receiving stolen property.
