Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Feb. 1 - 5. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Kaylah Monet Locke (DOB 08/08/2001), of Rush City, was charged Feb. 1 with theft - take/use/transfer movable prop. - no consent.
Cody Dale Hopkins (DOB 10/20/1978), of Stanchfield, was charged Feb. 1 with interfere w/privacy - against a minor under 18.
Brandon Lawrence Hunt (DOB 05/18/1983), of Princeton, was charged Feb. 1 with violate no contact order - within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions.
James Nicholas Cramer (DOB 12/19/1995), of Mora, was charged Feb. 1 with assault - 2nd degree - dangerous weapon.
Jason Allen Monette (DOB 06/12/1976), of Isanti, was charged Feb. 1 with five counts of drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Jacob Roy Grant (DOB 04/09/1983), of St. Francis, was charged Feb. 3 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Jason William Tillmans (DOB 12/29/1972), of St. Paul, was charged Feb. 4 with two counts of drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Timothy Michael Haugen (DOB 06/21/1988), of Isanti, was charged Feb. 5 with two counts domestic assault - by strangulation, and two counts domestic assault - felony.
Tyler Vernon Lundeen (DOB 07/07/1989), of Brooklyn Park, was charged Feb. 5 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Amanda Ranae Walter (DOB 06/28/1998), of Lino Lakes, was charged Feb. 5 with theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Feb. 1 - 5. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Zachary Lee Schneider (DOB 05/03/1991), of Harris, was charged Feb. 1 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Charles Alvin Stene (DOB 10/13/1953), of Harris, was charged Feb. 1 with drugs - 2nd degree - possess 25 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine.
Robert Shawn Malone (DOB 11/04/1992), of Barronett, WI, was charged Feb. 1 with fugitive from justice from other state.
Daniel John Wilhelm (DOB 06/23/1985), of Eagan, was charged Feb. 2 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana, and fugitive from justice from other state.
Ryan Edward Teeter (DOB 05/13/1982), of North Branch, was charged Feb. 2 with one count assault - 2nd degree - dangerous weapon, and one count threats of violence - reckless disregard risk.
Douglas Edward Thurman (DOB 12/21/1987), of Rush City, was charged Feb. 5 with fugitive from justice from other state.
