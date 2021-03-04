Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Feb. 15 - 26. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Kristopher Daniel Schwabe (DOB 08/25/1978), of North Branch, was charged Feb. 16 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Jolene Marie Holland (DOB 06/08/1978), of Cambridge, was charged Feb. 17 with one count fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and one count threats of violence.
Connie Lynn Kitterman (DOB 02/05/1964), of Cambridge, was charged Feb. 22 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Sierra Rose Salyers (DOB 08/27/2001), of Clearwater, was charged Feb. 23 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Troy Allan Wallin (DOB 07/31/1967), of Isanti, was charged Feb. 23 with criminal sexual conduct - 4th degree - 16-17 - actor> 48m old/position of authority.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Feb. 15 - 26. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
John William Hofer (DOB 07/17/1984), of Shafer, was charged Feb. 16 with receiving stolen property.
Cheryl Lynn Melville (DOB 06/01/1961), of Chisago City, was charged Feb. 17 with assault - 2nd degree - dangerous weapon - substantial bodily harm.
Tyler James Baron (DOB 07/30/1997), of Coon Rapids, was charged Feb. 22 with one count criminal sexual conduct - 3rd degree - victim 13-15 actor greater than 24m older, and one count distribute via electronic communication material that relates/describes sexual conduct to a child.
Kai Hai Ping France (DOB 08/20/1999), of Coon Rapids, was charged Feb. 22 with criminal sexual conduct - 3rd degree - victim 13-15 actor greater than 24m older.
Elizabeth Christine Bailey (DOB 02/27/1988), of Minneapolis, was charged Feb. 22 with check forgery - offer/possess w/intent to defraud.
Donald Matthew Rousseau, Jr. (DOB 09/08/1989), of Stacy, was charged Feb. 23 with burglary - 3rd deg. - steal/commit felony or gross misd.
Jessie Allen Bouley (DOB 03/09/1982), of Princeton, was charged Feb. 23 with burglary - 3rd deg. - steal/commit felony or gross misd.
Brandon Richard Bianga (DOB 10/02/1986), of South St. Paul, was charged Feb. 26 with receiving stolen property.
Preston Mitchell Peloquin (DOB 03/25/1980), of Lindstrom, was charged Feb. 26 with four counts of criminal sexual conduct - 3rd degree - victim 13-15 actor greater than 24m older.
