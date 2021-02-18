Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Feb. 8 - 12. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Gerri Ann Hickey (DOB 08/09/1963), of Cambridge, was charged Feb. 8 with assault - 3rd degree - substantial bodily harm.
Greymann Wonzayll Ford (DOB 03/17/1989), of Isanti, was charged Feb. 9 with drugs - 1st degree - sale - 17 grams or more - cocaine or Meth w/in 90-day period.
Cody Daniel Furey (DOB 07/19/2001), of Cambridge, was charged Feb. 11 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Devin Andrew Reuvers (DOB 02/16/1999), of Cambridge, was charged Feb. 11 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Feb. 8 - 12. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Jacob Jonathon Hayes Davis (DOB 03/25/1996), of Isanti, was charged Feb. 8 with burglary - 2nd degree - dwelling.
Logan Kelly McGrew (DOB 02/26/2002), of Wyoming, was charged Feb. 8 with drugs - 5th degree - sale - marijuana mixture except small amount of marijuana with no remuneration.
Jacob Allen Beck (DOB 10/18/1995), of North Branch, was charged Feb. 8 with burglary - 1st degree - dwelling-occupied - non-accomplice present.
Seth Martin Mitthun (DOB 11/06/2001), of North Branch, was charged Feb. 8 with assault - 4th degree - peace officer - demonstrable bodily harm.
Wade Thomas Eidet (DOB 02/01/1980), of North Branch, was charged Feb. 8 with assault - 3rd degree - substantial bodily harm.
Lauren Rae Schutz (DOB 05/22/1999), of Stacy, was charged Feb. 9 with one count receiving stolen property, and one count fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Cody Robert Nelson (DOB 12/17/1993), of Monticello, was charged Feb. 9 with receiving stolen property.
Jesse Allen Schwartz (DOB 02/13/1977), of Stacy, was charged Feb. 10 with violate no contact order - within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions.
Timothy Wayne Jameson (DOB 07/18/1975), of Rush City, was charged Feb. 11 with assault - 4th degree - correctional employee; prob. officer; prosecutor; judge - demonstrable bodily harm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.