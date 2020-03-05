Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Feb. 24-28. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Jason Andres Norman, (DOB 03/20/1976), of Isanti, was charged Feb. 24 with two counts of 2nd degree assault - dangerous weapon.
Jesus Zeferino Martinez, (DOB 03/02/1994), of St. Paul, was charged Feb. 25 with DWI - traffic - operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol; DWI - traffic - refuse to submit to chemical test, breath or test refusal or failure.
Amanda Joy Olson, (DOB 05/03/1982), of Isanti, was charged Feb. 26 with four counts of issue dishonored check - offense.
Johnathan Christopher Mohler, (DOB 11/03/1998), of Roseville, was charged Feb. 26 with theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent.
Michael Wayne Kinney, (DOB 07/27/1970), of Cambridge, was charged Feb. 27 with 3rd degree assault - substantial bodily harm; threats of violence.
Nicole Ann Beil, (DOB 11/07/1989), of Hastings, was charged Feb. 27 with issue dishonored check - offense.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Feb. 24-28. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Joseph William Gaffney, (DOB 11/02/1995), of Siren, Wis., was charged Feb. 24 with 5th degree drugs - possess schedule 1, 2, 3, 4 - not small amount marijuana.
Michael Patrick Twohy, (DOB 06/06/1985), of Harris, was charged Feb. 24 with DWI - traffic - operate motor vehicle - alcohol concentration 0.08 within 2 hours; DWI - traffic - operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol.
Amanda Susan Geisthardt, a/k/a Amanda Olson, (DOB 12/14/1988), of New Richmond, Wis., was charged Feb. 24 with fugitive from justice from other state.
Derrick Russell Hoff, (DOB 11/23/1984), of Bruno, was charged Feb. 26 with domestic assault - by strangulation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.