Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Feb. 10-14. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Novotny Rose Mitthun, (DOB 06/09/1995), of Frederic, Wis., was charged Feb. 10 with 5th degree drugs - possess schedule 1, 2, 3, 4 - not small amount marijuana.
Philex Andrew Stewart, (DOB 03/30/1989), of Cambridge, was charged Feb. 10 with possession of burglary or theft tools; 3rd degree burglary - steal/commit felony or gross misd.; 1st degree damage to property - value reduced over $1,000; receiving stolen property.
Keegan James Ginter, (DOB 07/01/2000), of Isanti, was charged Feb. 11 with 4th degree criminal sex cond - victim 13-15 more than 48 months old.
Dylan Jakub Davis, (DOB 10/21/1997), of Cambridge, was charged Feb. 12 with 2nd degree assault - dangerous weapon; 3rd degree drugs - possess 10 grams or more a narcotic drug other than heroin; 5th degree drugs - possess schedule 1, 2, 3, 4 - not small amount marijuana.
Mitchell Glen Anderson, (DOB 03/27/1982), of Elk River, was charged Feb. 12 with theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent; three counts of forgery - destroy/mutilate record/acct-priv business.
Allen Frank Poitra, (DOB 06/03/1990), of Isanti, was charged Feb. 13 with 5th degree drugs - possess schedule 1, 2, 3, 4 - not small amount marijuana.
Roy Eugene Townsend, (DOB 04/17/1967), of Ortonville, was charged Feb. 14 with 5th degree drugs - possess schedule 1, 2, 3, 4 - not small amount marijuana.
Kyle Walker Zellman, (DOB 08/22/1996), of Stanchfield, was charged Feb. 14 with theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent.
Andrew Clifford Ruse, (DOB 07/03/1989), of Braham, was charged Feb. 14 with issue dishonored check - offense.
Darvell Devell Miles, (DOB 06/11/1993), of Minneapolis, was charged Feb. 14 with financial transaction card fraud - use - no consent; financial transaction card fraud - use forged.
Robert Earl Hirzel, (DOB 03/06/1987), of Farmington, was charged Feb. 14 with domestic assault - by strangulation.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Feb. 10-14. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Micky James Schermerhorn, (DOB 10/10/1998), of Chippewa Falls, Wis., was charged Feb. 10 with fugitive from justice from other state.
David James Allen, (DOB 09/29/1999), of North Branch, was charged Feb. 10 with 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct - significant relationship - 16-17 - multiple acts; 4th degree criminal sex cond. - victim 16-17 - significant relationship.
Philex Andrew Stewart, (DOB 03/30/1989), of Cambridge, was charged Feb. 10 with 1st degree damage to property - value reduced over $1,000.
Brett Allen Johnson, (DOB 01/12/1971), of Harris, was charged Feb. 11 with 2nd degree assault dangerous weapon non-firearm; dangerous weapon - substantial bodily harm; criminal vehicular operation - substantial bodily harm - alcohol .08 or more w/in 2 hours of driving.
Kyle William Quinnell, (DOB 05/29/1977), of South St. Paul, was charged Feb. 12 with aiding and abetting theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent.
Christopher Michael Krolick, (DOB 09/18/1981), of St. Paul, was charged Feb. 12 with aiding and abetting theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent.
Bambi Lee Olseen, (DOB 04/02/1956), of Harris, was charged Feb. 12 with theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent.
Joseph William Heroff, (DOB 01/28/1995), of Baldwin, Wis., was charged Feb. 14 with fugitive from justice from other state.
