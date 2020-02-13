Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Feb. 3-7. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Lindsey Lee Houle, (DOB 08/09/1989), of Cambridge, was charged Feb. 3 with 5th degree drugs - possess schedule 1, 2,3, 4 - not small amount marijuana.
Jessica Lynn Kortekaas, (DOB 10/21/1986), of Grand Rapids, was charged Feb. 4 with receiving stolen property.
Daryl Wade Littell, (DOB 09/24/1982), of Minneapolis, was charged Feb. 4 with receiving stolen property.
Jaysen Michael Sonterre, (DOB 04/11/1999), of Isanti, was charged Feb. 5 with identity theft - transfers/possesses/uses identity of other person; two counts of check forgery - offer/possess w/intent to defraud.
Thomas Dale French Jr., (DOB 05/17/1990), of Elk River, was charged Feb. 5 with 5th degree drugs - possess schedule 1, 2,3, 4 - not small amount marijuana.
Kayli Rae Kangas, (DOB 09/19/1988), of Cambridge, was charged Feb. 7 with 1st degree damage to property - value reduced over $1,000.
Jarred Jaymes Wood, (DOB 04/16/1994), of Centerville, was charged Feb. 7 with possession of burglary or theft tools.
Erick Gene Christianson, (DOB 06/14/1995), of North Branch, was charged Feb. 7 with possession of burglary or theft tools, 5th degree drugs - possess schedule 1, 2,3, 4 - not small amount marijuana.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Feb. 3-7. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Quinn Scott Lamson, (DOB 08/01/1996), of Lindstrom, was charged Feb. 6 with 3rd degree drugs - possess 10 grams or more a narcotic drug other than heroin.
Joshua John Larson, (DOB 01/16/1986), of Faribault, was charged Feb. 6 with 5th degree drugs - possess schedule 1, 2, 3, 4 - not small amount marijuana.
