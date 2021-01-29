Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Jan. 18 - 22. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Chance Raymond Weber (DOB 09/04/2000), of North Branch, was charged Jan. 19 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Breanna Rae Larsen (DOB 10/22/1991), of Hinckley, was charged Jan. 20 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Joseph Thomas Marvin (DOB 03/20/1988), of North Branch, was charged Jan. 21 with domestic assault - by strangulation.
Ryan James Hickey (DOB 10/15/1984), of Cambridge, was charged Jan. 22 with financial transaction card fraud - use - no consent.
Jacob Richard Storlien (DOB 10/14/1980), of Wayzata, was charged Jan. 22 with forgery - use false writing - identification/recommend.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Jan. 18 - 22. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Brandon Richard Bianga (DOB 10/02/1986), of Eagan, was charged Jan. 19 with one count theft-take/drive motor vehicle-no owner consent, one count receiving stolen property, and one count drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Jacob Andrew Potter (DOB 01/14/1987), of Lindstrom, was charged Jan. 19 with possession of burglary or theft tools.
Kyle John Duraine (DOB 03/30/1991), of Forest Lake, was charged Jan. 19 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Kevin Ronnell Lynch (DOB 10/13/1967), of Minneapolis, was charged Jan. 20 with burglary - 3rd degree - steal/commit felony or gross misd.
Steven Matthew Knudsen (DOB 05/02/1994), of Shafer, was charged Jan. 22 with domestic assault - by strangulation.
