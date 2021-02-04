Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Jan. 25 - 29. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Anthony James Thomas Washburn (DOB 12/20/1991), of Bruno, was charged Jan. 28 with possess ammo/any firearm - conviction or adjudicated delinquent for crime of violence.
Brian Michael Bienhoff (DOB 01/04/1989), of Isanti, was charged Jan. 28 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,34 - not small amount marijuana.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Jan. 25 - 29. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Ricky James Bedell (DOB 10/13/1979), of Pine City, was charged Jan. 25 with one count possess ammo/any firearm - conviction or adjudicated delinquent for crime of violence, and one count fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Souttida Kathryn Norasingh (DOB 12/02/1989), of North Branch, was charged Jan. 28 with drugs - 5th degree - sale - marijuana mixture except small amount of marijuana with no remuneration.
Johnathon Lee Carlson, Sr. (DOB 11/10/1986), of North Branch, was charged Jan. 28 with drugs - 5th degree - sale - marijuana mixture except small amount of marijuana with no remuneration.
Nou Gy Her (DOB 11/26/1990), of Saint Paul, was charged Jan. 29 with violate no contact order - within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions.
Andrew Richard Belland (DOB 05/03/2001), of North Branch, was charged Jan. 29 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
