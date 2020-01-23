Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Jan. 13-17. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Michael Charles Eineke, (DOB 01/15/1986), of Cambridge, was charged Jan. 13 with domestic assault - by strangulation.
Gregory Charles Enos, (DOB 05/17/1971), of St. Michael, was charged Jan. 13 with financial exploitation - vulnerable adult - uses/manages or takes property for benefit of someone else.
Andrew Richard Belland, (DOB 05/03/2001), of North Branch, was charged Jan. 13 with criminal sexual conduct - 3rd degree - victim 13-15 actor over 24 months older.
Patrick James Modtland, (DOB 09/06/1973), of Mora, was charged Jan. 14 with 3rd degree drugs - possess 10 grams or more a narcotic drug other than heroin; 5th degree drugs - possess schedule 1, 2, 3, 4 - not small amount marijuana.
Nicholas Vincent Sposito, (DOB 07/28/1976), of Greeley, CO, was charged Jan. 15 with fugitive from justice from other state.
Donald Matthew Rousseau Jr., (DOB 09/08/1989), of Stacy, was charged Jan. 15 with receiving stolen property.
Blaine Andrew Peterson, (DOB 10/12/1991), of Braham, was charged Jan. 15 with two counts of 2nd degree assault - dangerous weapon.
Heather Elizabeth Stromberg, (DOB 03/14/1988), of Mora, was charged Jan. 16 with theft - indifferent to owner rights.
Jacob Marshall Stanley, (DOB 09/15/1977), of Isanti, was charged with three counts of predatory offender - knowingly commits act or fails to fulfill registration requirement.
Brad Alan Weimer, (DOB 07/05/1981), of Cambridge, was charged Jan. 16 with traffic - DWI - operate motor vehicle - alcohol concentration 0.08 within 2 hours.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Jan. 13-17. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Matthew McKay Millermon, (DOB 07/22/1987), of St. Croix Falls, was charged Jan. 13 with 5th degree drugs - possess schedule 1, 2, 3, 4 - not small amount marijuana.
Ladonna Lucille Champlin, (DOB 12/14/1976), of North Branch, was charged Jan. 14 with two counts of theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent.
Rebecca Louise Henderson, (DOB 01/30/1975), of Shafer, was charged Jan. 14 with 5th degree drugs - possess schedule 1, 2, 3, 4 - not small amount marijuana.
Jacinta S. Kong, (DOB 03/08/1982), of Little Canada, was charged Jan. 16 with 2nd degree drugs - possess 25 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine.
Jolanda M. Eha-bungue, (DOB 10/23/1986), of St. Paul, was charged Jan. 16 with 5th degree drugs - possess schedule 1, 2, 3, 4 - not small amount marijuana.
