Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Jan. 6-10. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
David Eugene Richardson, Jr., (DOB 07/03/1969), of Lucan, was charged Jan. 6 with fugitive from justice from other state.
Timothy Michael Hatcher, (DOB 12/12/1959), of Isanti, was charged Jan. 7 with domestic assault - felony; violate no contact order - within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions.
Nicole Mary Vincent, (DOB 11/26/1996), of Stacy, was charged Jan. 8 with 5th degree drugs - possess schedule 1, 2, 3, 4 - not small amount marijuana.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Jan. 6-10. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Abdifatah Abdullahi Hassan, (DOB 01/01/1991), of Rush City, was charged Jan. 6 with 4th degree assault - correction empl./prob. officer/prosecutor/judge - intentionally transfers bodily fluids.
Brandon William Bierbrauer, (DOB 03/05/1997), of Rush City, was charged Jan. 6 with 4th degree assault - correction empl./prob. officer/prosecutor/judge - intentionally transfers bodily fluids.
