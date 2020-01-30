Isanti County Court Reports - Jan. 20-24
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Jan. 20-24. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Erika Tatiana Gould, (DOB 09/14/1990), of Brook Park, was charged Jan. 21 with predatory offender - knowingly commits act or fails to fulfill registration requirement.
Ronald Shellito, (DOB 11/23/1990), of Onamia, was charged Jan. 22 with 5th degree drugs - possess schedule 1, 2,3, 4 - not small amount marijuana.
Ridge Donavan Mosay, (DOB 04/06/1990), of Balsam Lake, Wis., was charged Jan. 24 with fugitive from justice from other state.
Ridge Donavan Mosay, (DOB 04/06/1990), of Balsam Lake, Wis., was charged Jan. 24 with possess ammo/any firearm - conviction or adjudicated delinquent for crime of violence; check forgery - falsely endorse.
Jennifer Ann Hansen, (DOB 01/08/1981), of Ham Lake, was charged Jan. 24 with four counts of 5th degree drugs - possess schedule 1, 2,3, 4 - not small amount marijuana.
Chisago County Court Reports - Jan. 20-24
Henry Larkin Jones, (DOB 01/26/1999), of Minneapolis, was charged Jan. 21 with theft - take/use/transfer prop - no consent; receiving stolen property; attempt theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent.
Michael J. Pierce, (DOB 10/22/1971), of Lindstrom, was charged Jan. 21 with domestic assault - by strangulation.
Amy Larae Olds, (DOB 01/23/1997), of Cohasset, was charged Jan. 21 with fugitive from justice from other state.
Joshua John Beaulieu, (DOB 05/31/1984), of Rush City, was charged Jan. 24 with 1st degree assault - great bodily harm; two counts of 4th degree assault - correctional employee, probation officer, prosecutor, judge - demonstrable bodily harm.
