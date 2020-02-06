Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Jan. 27-31. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Emma Marie Reiser, (DOB 06/16/1997), of Princeton, was charged Jan. 27 with 5th degree drugs - sale- schedule IV controlled substance mixture.
Dylan Jakub Davis, (DOB 10/21/1997), of Cambridge, was charged Jan. 27 with 5th degree drugs - possess schedule 1, 2, 3, 4 - not small amount marijuana.
William Robert Mcanally, (DOB 08/09/1984), of Isanti, was charged Jan. 27 with 5th degree drugs - possess schedule 1, 2, 3, 4 - not small amount marijuana.
Michael Alan Hanson, (DOB 05/18/1994), of Cambridge, was charged Jan. 27 with 1st degree damage to property - value reduced over $1,000.
Christopher Allen Hirsch, (DOB 05/10/1976), of Cambridge, was charged Jan. 28 with domestic assault - by strangulation.
William Robert Mcanally, (DOB 08/09/1984), of Isanti, was charged Jan. 28 with 3rd degree criminal sex conduct - victim mental impair/helpless; 4th degree criminal sex conduct - victim mental impair/helpless.
Dominick James Lutterman, (DOB 04/22/2000), of Cambridge, was charged Jan. 28 with two counts of 5th degree drugs - possess schedule 1, 2, 3, 4 - not small amount marijuana.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Jan. 27-31. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
HJesse Dean Tesch, (DOB 04/13/1992), of North Branch, was charged Jan. 27 with possess ammo/any firearm - conviction or adjudicated delinquent for crime of violence.
Jacob Alexandro Frascone, (DOB 08/09/1996), of Lindstrom, was charged Jan. 28 with fugitive from justice from other state.
Mitchell Joseph Repoza, (DOB 09/08/1972), of Forestdale, MA, was charged Jan. 28 with 3rd degree burglary - steal/commit felony or gross misdem.; aiding and abetting theft - take/use/transfer movable property - no consent.
Jason Michael Slattum, (DOB 08/29/1979), of Hastings, was charged Jan. 28 with aiding and abetting theft - take/use/transfer movable property - no consent.
