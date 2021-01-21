Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Jan. 11 - 15. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Derek John LaClaire (DOB 01/18/1977), of Anoka, was charged Jan. 11 with one count burglary - 3rd degree - steal/commit felony or gross misd., one count receiving stolen property, and one count damage to property - 1st degree - value reduced over $1,000.
Nicholas Max Neuschwander (DOB 11/22/1989), of Brook Park, was charged Jan. 11 with two counts drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Brannen Michael Stafford (DOB 04/19/1988), of Cambridge, was charged Jan. 13 with three counts receiving stolen property.
Rebeca Lee Warmbo (DOB 09/20/1974), of Cambridge, was charged Jan. 14 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Ryan James Hickey (DOB 10/15/1984), of Cambridge, was charged Jan. 14 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Kyle Ray Boege (DOB 07/17/1989), of Cambridge, was charged Jan. 15 with theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Jan. 11 - 15. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Manuel Michael Contreras (DOB 09/01/1990), of Maplewood, was charged Jan. 11 with one count theft - take/drive motor vehicle - no owner consent, and one count fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Thomas Michael Gilley (DOB 03/22/1994), of North Branch, was charged Jan. 12 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Garrett Sustuf Richard Reinke (DOB 07/21/1983), of Cambridge, was charged Jan. 14 with receiving stolen property.
Nichole Lynn Erickson (DOB 10/23/1983), of Stanchfield, was charged Jan. 14 with one count receiving stolen property, and one count drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Andrew Scott Alcock (DOB 04/01/1988), of Harris, was charged Jan. 14 with violate no contact order - within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions.
Tucker Delacy McDowell (DOB 09/08/1989), of St. Croix Falls, WI, was charged Jan. 14 with predatory offender - knowingly commits act or fails to fulfill registration requirement.
Dillon John Beckman (DOB 11/25/1985), of White Bear Lake, was charged Jan. 15 with one count receiving stolen property, and one count drugs - 5th degree - sale - marijuana mixture except small amount of marijuana with no remuneration.
Derrick Russell Hoff (DOB 11/23/1984), of Bruno, was charged Jan. 15 with one count dangerous weapon non-firearm aggravated robbery - 1st degree, and one count dangerous weapon non-firearm assault - 2nd degree - dangerous weapon - substantial bodily harm.
Roy Scott Maverick Felty (DOB 01/20/1982), of Circle Pines, was charged Jan. 15 with aiding and abetting, dangerous weapon non-firearm aggravated robbery - 1st degree.
