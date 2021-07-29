Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on July 12 - 23. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Jamie Matthew Dempsey (DOB 06/08/1973) of Coon Rapids, was charged July 13 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Raymond Scott Jason (DOB 11/14/1978) of Pine City, was charged July 14 with one count threats of violence, and one count stalking - engages in stalking.
Ann Therese Rydell Berg (DOB 10/03/1980) of Saint Paul, was charged July 14 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Brenda Mae Peterson (DOB 07/27/1965) of Cambridge, was charged July 16 with two counts drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Tyler John Ferris (DOB 09/12/1990) of Isanti, was charged July 16 with two counts assault - 2nd degree - dangerous weapon.
Derrick Anthony Wetenkamp (DOB 02/17/1987) of Columbia Heights, was charged July 16 with threats of violence.
Steven Clayton Orourke (DOB 05/22/1979) of Duluth, was charged July 20 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Lisa Marie Niedzielski (DOB 10/04/1977) of Stanchfield, was charged July 21 with wrongfully obtaining assistance - theft - by false statements, concealment, impersonation.
Thomas William Tolve (DOB 12/06/1980) of Cambridge, was charged July 23 with violate no contact order - within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions.
James Patrick Trebtoske (DOB 04/21/1965) of Saint Cloud, was charged July 23 with one count drugs - 3rd degree - possess 10 grams or more a narcotic drug other than heroin; and one count violate no contact order - within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on July 12 - 23. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Kendall Rogers Parker (DOB 06/17/1997) of Arlington Height, IL, was charged July 13 with theft - by swindle.
Charles Keith Kohn (DOB 01/12/1995) of Apple Valley, was charged July 13 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Brian Joseph Huber (DOB 01/07/1969) of Shafer, was charged July 14 with one count assault - 2nd degree - dangerous weapon, and one count drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Todd Lyle Quale (DOB 03/19/1990) of Princeton, was charged July 14 with stalking - engages in stalking.
Stephen Joseph Mead (DOB 11/23/1990) of Lindstrom, was charged July 16 with threats of violence - reckless disregard risk.
Blake Elliott Loftman (DOB 02/14/2001) of North Branch, was charged July 16 with one count criminal sex conduct - 3rd degree - force or coercion, one count burglary - 1st deg - assault person in build/on property, and one count burlary - 1st deg - dwelling occupied - non-accomplice present.
Destini Collen Reed (DOB 03/17/1982) of Forest Lake, was charged July 19 with drugs - 3rd degree - possess 10 grams or more a narcotic drug other than heroin.
Anthony Lee Sullivan (DOB 02/20/1984) of North Branch, was charged July 19 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Michael Lee Anstett (DOB 07/22/1981) of Maple Grove, was charged July 21 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Sean Richard Sanigar (DOB 08/21/1989) of Superior, WI was charged July 22 with two counts fugitive from justice from other state (extradition waived).
Timothy Allen Riemenschneider (DOB 03/16/1971) of Rush City was charged July 23 with fugitive from justice from other state (extradtion waived).
