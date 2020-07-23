Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on July 13 - 17. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Matthew Paul Lane, (DOB 02/16/1985), of Lino Lakes, was charged July 13 with violate no contact order - within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions.
Travis Dale Schendel, (DOB 07/17/1990), of Richfield, was charged July 14 with theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent.
Chiyoko Lee Wilkerson, (DOB 03/22/1988), of Minneapolis, was charged July 14 with theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent.
Shawn Patrick Herrera, (DOB 04/10/1974), of St. Paul, was charged July 14 with issue dishonored check - offense.
Michael Robert Nesser, (DOB 01/13/1985), of Blaine, was charged July 15 with one count burglary - 3rd deg - steal/commit felony or gross misd., one count theft -take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent, and one count theft - take/drive motor vehicle - no owner consent.
Cody James Bennett, (DOB 10/18/1979), of Anoka, was charged July 15 with two counts drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Cody Jay Spaeth-Lindquist, (DOB 11/15/1987), of Andover, was charged July 15 with violate no contact order - within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions.
Brandon Lawrence Hunt, (DOB 05/18/1983), of Anoka, was charged July 15 with domestic abuse; violates 2 or more OFP w/in 10 years of previous convictions/adj of delinq.
Harley Daniel Stubbs, (DOB 08/24/1991), of Oglivie, was charged July 16 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Crystal Lynn Senart, (DOB 05/10/1983), of Braham, was charged July 17 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Dominick James Lutterman, (DOB 04/22/2000), of Cambridge, was charged July 17 with two counts of drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on July 13 - 17. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Daniel Joseph Kessel, (DOB 12/20/1992), of North Branch, was charged July 13 with criminal sex conduct - 3rd degree - force or coercion.
Demetrius Neil Belland, (DOB 01/10/1985), of Stacy, was charged July 13 with one count drugs - 3rd degree - sale - narcotic, and one count drugs - simulated - manufacture/sell/transfer/deliver - represent noncontrolled subst as narcotic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.