Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on July 20 - 24. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Daniel William Nace, (DOB 11/21/1994), of Cambridge, was charged July 20 with threats of violence.
Ann Michelle Hazlett, (DOB 03/16/1981), of Princeton, was charged July 21 with damage to property - 1st degree - value reduced over $1000.
Ronald Dale Lundy, Jr., (DOB 07/06/1977), of Pine City, was charged July 21 with one count burglary - 2nd degree - dwelling, and one count burglary - 3rd degree - steal/commit felony or gross misd.
Daniel Joseph Kenney, (DOB 10/25/1988), of Hinckley, was charged July 22 with one count burglary - 2nd degree - dwelling, and one count burglary - 3rd degree - steal/commit felony or gross misd.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on July 20 - 24. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Brandon Robert Peterson, (DOB 01/28/1980), of Marine on St. Croix, was charged July 20 with receiving stolen property.
Taylor Jean Coleman, (DOB 12/06/1995), of circle Pines, was charged July 20 with theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent.
Ryan John Patzer, (DOB 01/22/1991), of Center City, was charged July 21 with arson - 2nd degree - building - value $1,000 or more.
Adam Timothy Carr, (DOB 08/16/1987), of Lindstrom, was charged July 21 with drugs - 3rd degree - sale - narcotic.
Nathan Christopher Braun, (DOB 09/15/1991), of Rush City, was charged July 23 with assault - 4th degree - correctional employee; prob. officer; prosecutor; judge - demonstrable bodily harm.
Michael Frederick Nelson, (DOB 11/29/1945), of Stanchfield, was charged July 24 with one count sodomy - upon or with child under 18 yrs repealed and two counts indecent liberties - child under 16 yrs - takes indecent liberties with or induces child to perform.
