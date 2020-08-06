Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on July 27 - 31. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Mitchell James Omodt, (DOB 10/16/1995), of Wyoming, was charged July 27 with theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent.
Arthur George Bierbrauer, (DOB 10/02/1970), of Isanti, was charged July 27 with one count traffic - DWI - operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol and one count traffic - DWI - refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure.
Corey Nicholas Moeller, (DOB 01/07/1989), of Sauk Rapids, was charged July 28 with two counts felony theft - by swindle, one count check forgery - make or alter a check, and one count motor vehicle title - false information in application (attempted).
Mitchell Curtis Madsen, (DOB 03/13/1966), of Isanti, was charged July 28 with theft - take/drive motor vehicle - no owner consent.
Igor Melnyk, (DOB 06/04/1993), of Burnsville, was charged July 28 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on July 27 - 31. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Madison Jean Englebretson, (DOB 10/29/2000), of Afton, was charged July 27 with receiving stolen property.
Matthew James Fierro, (DOB 05/09/1990), of St. Paul, was charged July 27 with domestic assault.
Danial Atherton Hess, (DOB 05/02/1988), of St. Croix Falls, WI, was charged July 28 with one count receiving stolen property and one count fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Andrew David Arendts, (DOB 09/04/1984), of Saint Augusta, was charged July 29 with receiving stolen property.
Anthony Russell Ferraro, (DOB 01/18/2001), of Shafer, was charged July 29 with receiving stolen property.
Damon Lee Kelley, (DOB 01/10/1997), of Pine City, was charged July 30 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Derrick Russell Hoff, (DOB 11/23/1984), of Bruno, was charged July 30 with one count felon convicted crime of violence - firearm violation and one count drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
