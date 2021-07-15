Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on July 5 - 9. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Cory Jordan Harron (DOB 02/08/1995) of Stanchfield, was charged July 6 with assault - 3rd degree - substantial bodily harm.
Chadwick William Axel (DOB 01/03/1973) of St. Michael, was charged July 6 with assault - 4th degree - correctional employee; prob. officer, prosecutor, judge - domonstrable bodily harm.
Victoria Marie Schramm (DOB 03/20/1986) of Braham, was charged July 6 with threats of violence.
Sara Ann Ketter (DOB 07/10/1986) of Ramsey, was charged July 6 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Cory Shawn Olson (DOB 08/23/1984) of Pine City, was charged July 6 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Jeremy Ross Johnson (DOB 05/27/1984) of Isanti, was charged July 7 with one count DWI - refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure; and one count DWI - operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol.
Jerry Dakota Inderlee (DOB 08/12/1979) of Cambridge, was charged July 8 with one count threats of violence; and one count domestic assault - by strangulation.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on July 5 - 9. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Andrew James-Eddy Bruss (DOB 01/01/1992) of Webster, WI, was charged July 6 with drugs - 2nd degree - possess 25 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine.
Easton Christopher Gilman (DOB 05/09/1994) of Chisago City, was charged July 6 with assault - 4th degree - peace officer - throws/transfers bodily fluids or feces at or onto officer.
Dylan Jacob Kiabechek (DOB 02/19/2001) (no address listed), was charged July 7 with receiving stolen property.
Nicholas Bradley Engelbrekt (DOB 10/06/1991) of Annandale, was charged July 7 with burglary - 2nd degree - dwelling.
Cory Allen Penick (DOB 02/15/1989) of Center City, was charged July 9 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.