Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on July 6 - 10. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Thomas Richard Nordstrom, (DOB 05/04/1962), of Fridley, was charged July 6 with predatory offender - knowingly commits act or fails to fulfill registration requirement.
Willaim Donald Wells, (DOB 11/28/1974), of Cambridge, was charged July 7 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on July 6 - 10. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Rose (no middle name) Anderson, (DOB 04/16/1966), of Eagan, was charged July 6 with two counts of aid and abet financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult (over $5,000).
John Tyrus Anderson, (DOB 10/26/1960), of Eagan, was charged July 6 with one count financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult (over $35,000) and one count financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult (over $5,000).
Lucas Alexander Stunkart, (DOB 07/31/1992), of Duluth, was charged July 6 with theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent.
Patrick Reuben Blomberg, (DOB 02/15/1978), of Pine City, was charged July 6 with one count receiving stolen property, and one count fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Chase Gordy Olmsted, (DOB 07/03/1983), of Stanchfield, was charged July 8 with domestic assault.
David Harland McKinnon, (DOB 12/01/1963), of Minneapolis, was charged July 10 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Cisseroe Jay Mykel Muse, (DOB 09/19/1996), of Rush City, was charged July 10 with assault - 3rd degree - substantial bodily harm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.