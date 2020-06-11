Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on June 1 - 5. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Cody Dale Hopkins, (DOB 10/20/1978), of Stanchfield, was charged June 1 with threats of violence.
Tiffany Marie Byron, (DOB 06/17/1985), of Blaine, was charged June 2 with one count drugs - 2nd degree - sale 10 grams or 50 dose units - amphe/pcp/halluc. w/in 90-day period, one count drugs - 3rd degree - possess 50 or more dosages narcotic mixture, and one count drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Austin Charle-Ray Nelson, (DOB 03/16/1997), of Cambridge, was charged June 2 with DWI - operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, and DWI - operate motor vehicle - alcohol concentration 0.08 within 2 hours.
Katie Jean Anthony, (DOB 06/22/1999), of Mora, was charged June 4 with two counts drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on June 1 - 5. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Stephen Michael Bochniak, (DOB 10/12/1990), of North Branch, was charged June 1 with financial transaction card fraud - use - no consent.
Chelsea Eileen Trepania (DOB 07/31/1995), of Hayward, WI, was charged June 3 with fugitive from justice from other state.
