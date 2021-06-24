Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on June 14 - 18. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Joshua Alan Burdine (DOB 10/23/1976) of Cambridge, was charged June 14 with one count threats of violence and one count domestic assault - by strangulation (attempt to commit - GOC).
Stephen Paul Straka (DOB 10/22/1971) of St. Paul, was charged June 16 with one count burglary - 3rd degree - steal/commit felony or gross misd., and one count theft - take/drive motor vehicle - no owner consent.
Reginald McQuirter (DOB 11/11/1987) of Isanti, was charged June 18 with three counts criminal sexual cond - 1st degree - penet or contact with person under 13 - actor > 36m oldr, three counts criminal sexual conduct - 1st degree - penet or contact under 13 - victim under 16 - signif relationship, and one count criminal sex conduct - penet or contact under 13 - vic U 16 - significant rel. - multiple acts over time.
Kristopher Kermit Johnson (DOB 12/13/1978) of Isanti, was charged June 18 with domestic assault - by strangulation.
Dylan Jakub Davis (DOB 10/21/1997) of Spring Valley, MN, was charged June 18 with counterfeiting of currency - uttering or possessing.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on June 14 - 18. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Joshua John Paro (DOB 09/27/1984) of Plainfield, IN, was charged June 14 with traffic - DWI - operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol.
Garrett Gustuf Richard Reinke (DOB 07/21/1983) of Cambridge, was charged June 16 with fugitive from justice from other state (extradition waived). He was also charged on June 18 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Andrew Mark Murschel (DOB 12/16/1993) of Rush City, was charged June 17 with violate no contact order - within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions.
Treasure Denise Demmings (DOB 07/21/1991) of Brooklyn Park, was charged June 17 with drugs - 3rd degree - possess - 3 grams or more heroin.
Malcolm Chan Johnson (DOB 01/19/1993) of Rush City, was charged June 17 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Jerson Manuel Montes Banegas (DOB 03/25/1985) of St. Paul, was charged June 18 with criminal sexual conduct - 3rd degree - significant relationship - 16 to 17 - multiple acts.
