Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on June 21 - 25. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Steven Douglas Nelson (DOB 04/15/1980) of Rush City, was charged June 21 with one count receiving stolen property, and one count burglary - 3rd deg - steal/commit felony or gross misd.
Thomas William Tolve (DOB 12/06/1980) of Stacy, was charged June 22 with one count assault - 2nd degree - dangerous weapon; one count threats of violence; and one count domestic assault.
Jeffrey Allen Whitworth (DOB 10/26/1999) of Bastrop, Texas, was charged June 22 with theft - take/drive motor vehicle - no owner consent.
Tanner James Porter (DOB 03/16/2000) of Isanti, was charged June 23 with two counts of domestic assault.
Rita Catherine Bergmann (DOB 02/24/1984) of Circle Pines, was charged June 24 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Alex William Palmer (DOB 01/03/1998) of Stacy, was charged June 24 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Gregory Joseph Solheim (DOB 03/03/1986) of Isanti, was charged June 24 with three counts of financial transaction card fraud - use - no consent.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on June 21 - 25. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Anthony James Hanson-Wall (DOB 07/05/2001) of Frederic, Wisconsin, was charged June 21 with one count fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, and one count receiving stolen property.
James Lee Rejsa (DOB 12/18/1976) of North Branch, was charged June 21 with assault - 2nd degree - dangerous weapon.
Noah Christian Xzavier Martinez (DOB 12/18/2002) of North Branch, was charged June 21 with domestic assault - by strangulation.
Alexander Edward Hannibal (DOB 09/19/1986) of Stacy, was charged June 22 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Kyle Joseph Hockert (DOB 10/08/1998) of Ham Lake, was charged June 22 with forgery - use false writing - identification/recommended.
Jonathon Robert Beckman (DOB 08/16/1985) of Rush City, was charged June 23 with one count criminal sex conduct - 1st degree - penetration - victim 13-15 - position of authority; and one count criminal sex conduct - 2nd degree - victim 13-15 - position authority.
Andrew Lee Davis (DOB 08/03/1992) of Shoreview, was charged June 24 with criminal sex conduct - 3rd degree - force or coercion.
Taylor Shawn Shill (DOB 02/08/1991) of Blaine, was charged June 25 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.