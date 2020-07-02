Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on June 22 - 26. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Benjamin Isaac Sieben, (DOB 03/12/1985), of Mora, was charged June 22 with fugitive from justice from other state.
Kaiyla Rae Phillips, (DOB 10/27/1998), of Two Harbors, was charged June 22 with receiving stolen property.
Tanya Lee VanReese, (DOB 01/08/1963), of Isanti, was charged June 22 with one count drugs - 3rd degree - possess 10 grams or more a narcotic drug other than heroin, and three counts drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Steven Anthony Helvig, (DOB 02/21/1995), of Ramsey, was charged June 23 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana. On June 25, he was also charged with burglary - 2nd degree - dwelling, and burglary - 3rd degree - steal/commit felony or gross misd.
Trent Warren Koukol, (DOB 01/07/1972), of Isanti, was charged June 23 with wrongfully obtaining assistance - theft.
Andrea Elizabeth Koukol, (DOB 09/11/1973), of Isanti, was charged June 23 with wrongfully obtaining assistance - theft.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on June 22 - 26. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Kenwan Darell Hunter, (DOB 12/29/1993), of Rush City, was charged June 22 with assault - 4th deg - correctional employee; prob. officer; prosecutor; judge - demonstrable bodily harm.
Brian Anthony Miller, (DOB 12/17/2000), of Ham Lake, was charged June 24 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
