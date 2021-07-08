Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on June 28 - July 2. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Donald Roman Brozek (DOB 07/28/1984) of Cambridge, was charged June 28 with domestic assault - by strangulation.
Jesika Jean Lindberg (DOB 03/31/1985) of Luck, WI, was charged July 1 with fugitive from justice from other state. She was also charged July 2 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Dimitry Aleksandrovich Artemenko (DOB 02/23/1990) of Isanti, was charged July 1 with one count theft - take/drive motor vehicle - no owner consent; and one count burglary - 3rd deg - steal/commit felony or gross misd.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on June 28 - July 2. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Marcus David Doolittle (DOB 05/22/1974) of North Branch, was charged June 28 with one count drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana; and one count false imprisonment - intentional restraint.
Brandon Douglas Bowman (DOB 07/08/1993) of Forest Lake, was charged June 30 with burglary - 1st deg - dwelling - occupied - non-accomplice present.
