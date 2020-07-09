Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on June 29 - July 3. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Zachary Robert Triemert, (DOB 10/25/1997), of Cambridge, was charged June 29 with theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent.
Kerissa Gene Morrin, (DOB 07/11/1986), of Grantsburg, WI, was charged June 30 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Sara Audrey Adriaens, (DOB 07/21/1986), of St. Francis, was charged June 30 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on June 29 - July 3. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Shayde Kristopher Schwabe, (DOB 12/08/1996), of Stacy, was charged June 30 with assault - 2nd degree - dangerous weapon.
Benjamin Michael Juneau, (DOB 08/11/1972), of Shafer, was charged July 1 with two counts assault - 1st degree - use of deadly force against peace officer/prosecutor/judge or correction employee, one count assault - 2nd degree - dangerous weapon, and one count dangerous weapons - reckless discharge of firearm within a municipality.
Andrew John Franklin, (DOB 07/03/1989), of Shafer, was charged July 2 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana, and receiving stolen property.
Christopher James Keller, (DOB 03/15/1993), of Brooklyn Park, was charged July 2 with identity theft - transfers/possesses/uses identity of other person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.