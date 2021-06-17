Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on June 7 - 11. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Isaac Keith Weston (DOB 08/05/1983) of Isanti, was charged June 8 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Jordan Michael Norring (DOB 03/04/1981) of Pine City, was charged June 10 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on June 7 - 11. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Johnny H. Fredrick Snaza (DOB 10/09/2001) of North Branch, was charged June 7 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Andrew Joseph Ballweber (DOB 03/13/1993) of Stacy, was charged June 8 with mail theft - intentionally removes mail from depository without claim of right.
Scott Eric Lentner (DOB 04/26/1970) of North Branch, was charged June 10 with aiding and abetting, dangerous weapon non-firearm aggravated robbery - 1st degree.
Christopher Roger Larson (DOB 10/01/1989) of Rush City, was charged June 11 with damage to property - 1st degree - value reduced over $1000.
