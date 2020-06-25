Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on June 8- 19. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Justin Charles Olson, (DOB 12/06/1993), of Princeton, was charged June 8 with one count threats of violence - reckless disregard risk, and one count domestic assault.
Luke Allen Coquyt, (DOB 05/27/1988), of Siren, WI, was charged June 12 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Tamara Marie Richard, (DOB 03/31/1982), of Mora, was charged June 15 with theft- take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent.
Andrew John Leroux, (DOB 10/30/1983), of Hugo, was charged June 16 with one count theft, one count theft - by check, and one count issue dishonored check - value more than $500.
Trenton Christian Neiss, (DOB 02/07/1994), of Ramsey, was charged June 16 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Michael Gene Neal, (DOB 12/08/1979), of Minneapolis, was charged June 16 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Katie Jean Anthony, (DOB 06/22/1999), of Mora, was charged June 16 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Charles Emerson Mistelske, (DOB 03/16/1982), of Isanti, was charged June 16 with receiving stolen property.
David John Gossen, (DOB 09/30/1985), of Oak Park Heights, was charged June 18 with fugitive from justice from other state.
Jobeth Lynn Vanreese, (DOB 01/22/1990), of Isanti, was charged June 19 with two counts drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on June 8 - 19. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Angela Marie Sersland, (DOB 09/23/1992), of Blaine, was charged June 8 with receiving stolen property.
Martin Jesse Huber, (DOB 01/07/1986), of Shafer, MN, was charged June 10 with assault - 2nd degree - dangerous weapon.
Kinsey Madison Mohs, (DOB 07/29/1998), of Loretto, MN, was charged June 12 with theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent.
Nicholas Lee Moore, (DOB 06/09/1984), of Stanchfied, was charged June 15 with two counts domestic assault.
Justin Joseph Varhalla, (DOB 10/21/1982), of Wyoming, was charged with one count dangerous weapons - intentional discharge of firearm that endangers safety, and one count dangerous weapons - reckless discharge of firearm within a municipality.
Joseph Matthew Scott, (DOB 11/14/1986), of Waterville, MN, was charged June 19 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
