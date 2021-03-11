Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on March 1 - 5. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Shane Allen Saarela (DOB 12/21/1981), of Corcoran, was charged March 1 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Dennis Lee Eide (DOB 02/18/1976), of Sauk Rapids, was charged March 4 with harassment; restraining order - violate w/in 10 yrs of 1st of 2 prev. dom violence convictions/adjud.
Christopher James Keller (DOB 01/27/1993), of Cambridge, was charged March 5 with two counts of threats of violence.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on March 1 - 5. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Connor Jason Olson (DOB 03/22/1993), of Rush City, was charged March 1 with burglary - 3rd degree - steal/commit felony or gross misd.
Javarrius Dewun Turner (DOB 07/15/1994), of Richfield, was charged March 1 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Mark Richard Kosloski (DOB 01/11/1974), of Wyoming, was charged March 1 with three counts of criminal sex conduct - 3rd degree - 16-17 - act greater than 48 old - position authority.
Leo G Wanna (DOB 08/04/1988), of Mankato, was charged March 1 with one count possess ammo/any firearm - conviction or adjudicated delinquent for crime of violence, and one count receiving stolen property.
