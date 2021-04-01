Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on March 22 - 26. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Crystal Dawn Holmstrom (DOB 09/18/1986), of Cambridge, was charged March 22 with two counts of drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Daniel John Meade (DOB 05/24/1967), of Princeton, was charged March 22 with assault - 3rd degree - substantial bodily harm.
Andrew Adam Kotaska (DOB 02/03/1983), of Isanti, was charged March 24 with one count threats of violence, one count assault - 2nd degree - dangerous weapon, and two counts assault - 5th degree - 2/more prev convict in 3 years.
Anthony William Fixsen (DOB 10/27/1995), of Forest Lake, was charged March 25 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Brian Anthony Miller (DOB 12/17/2000), of Ham Lake, was charged March 25 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Charles Andrew Ethan Mell (DOB 09/17/1984), of Cambridge, was charged March 25 with assault - 3rd degree - substantial bodily harm.
Morgan Lee Henderson (DOB 01/18/1977), of Cambridge, was charged March 26 with one count traffic - DWI - operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, and one count traffic - DWI - operate motor vehicle - alcohol concentration 0.08 within 2 hours.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on March 22 - 26. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Johnny H. Fredrick Snaza (DOB 10/09/2001), of North Branch, was charged March 22 with harassment; restraining order - violate w/in 10 yrs of 1st of 2 prev dom violence convictions/adjud.
Justin Thomas Husnik (DOB 09/01/1982), of Vadnais Heights, was charged March 22 with domestic assault - felony.
Brian Anthony Miller (DOB 12/17/2000), of Ham Lake, was charged March 26 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Leslee Marie Villebrun (DOB 08/28/1990), of Brooklyn Park, was charged March 26 with one count receiving stolen property, and one count drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.