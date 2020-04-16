Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on March 23 - April 10. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Daniel Joseph Lenahan, (DOB 07/03/1984), of Chisago City, was charged with two counts drugs - 1st degree - possess 50 grams or more - cocaine or methamphetamine.
Steven Alan Johnson, (DOB 01/15/1968), of East Bethel, was charged with four counts criminal sexual conduct - 4th degree - message or bodywork for hire.
Kerissa Gene Morrin, (DOB 07/11/1986), of Grantsburg, WI, was charged with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Nathan Norrell Newton, (DOB 05/15/1968), of Richfield, was charged with predatory offender - knowingly commits act or fails to fulfill registration requirement.
David Joseph Ashwood, (DOB 10/26/1981), of Carlton, was charged with two counts of violate no contact order - within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions.
Trevor Donald Sonterre, Jr., (DOB 01/06/1997), of Isanti, was charged with theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent.
Shane Martin Kristiansen, (DOB 01/20/1978), of Isanti, was charged with one count theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent and one count drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Michael Brian Thomas Hosch, (DOB 06/12/1997), of Mccamey, Texas, was charged with fugitive from justice from other state.
Patrick Louise Patton, (DOB 05/30/1989), of St. Paul, was charged with three counts financial transaction card fraud - use - no consent.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on March 23 - April 10. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Jesse Dean Tesch, (DOB 04/13/1992), of North Branch was charged with two counts domestic assault - felony.
Parker Joseph Shafer, (DOB 07/11/1992), of Somerset, PA, was charged with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Garrett Thomas Massey, (DOB 05/29/1997), of Circle Pines, MN, was charged with threats of violence - reckless disregard risk.
Tou Houa Yang, (DOB 04/01/1981), of Maplewood, was charged with one count fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and one count cruelty to animals - fights - promote/engage/employ in.
David Edward Dittbenner, (DOB 11/07/1990), of South St. Paul, was charged with fugitive from justice from other state.
Matthew Mahlon Niles, (DOB 06/01/1993), of Rush City, was charged with arson - 1st degree dwelling.
Devon Michael King, (DOB 12/27/1993), of Ashland, Wisconsin, was charged with drugs - 1st degree - possess 50 grams or more - cocaine or methamphetamine.
Kyle Frederick Dame, (DOB 09/13/1997), of Taylors Falls, was charged with violate no contact order - within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions.
David Edward Dittbenner, (DOB 11/07/1990), of South St. Paul, was charged with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and theft -take/drive motor vehicle - no owner consent.
