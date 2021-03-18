Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on March 8 - 12. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Joshua Wayne Small (DOB 04/05/1981), of Andover, was charged March 9 with threats of violence.
Shane Michael Strantz (DOB 10/08/1993), of Woodbury, was charged March 9 with murder - 3rd degree - sell/give/distribute controlled substance.
Nicholas Earl Peterson (DOB 01/28/2002), of Grasston, was charged March 11 with drugs - 3rd degree - possess 10 grams or more a narcotic drug other than herion.
Eric Isaiah Phipps (DOB 10/13/1982), of Anoka, was charged March 12 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on March 8 - 12. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
John Joseph Ullmann (DOB 03/06/1981), of North Branch, was charged March 8 with check forgery - offer/possess w/intent to defraud.
Trevor Donald Sonterre (DOB 12/10/1978), of Rush City, was charged March 8 with one count felon convicted crime of violence - firearm violation, and one count of threats of violence - reckless disregard risk.
Zachary Jacob Julien (DOB 10/10/1991), of Bayport, was charged March 9 with one count felon convicted crime of violence - firearm violation, and one count attempt fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Christopher Daniel Segelstrom (DOB 06/27/1993), of Brook Park, was charged March 10 with assault - 3rd degree - substantial bodily harm.
Misty Dawn Scott (DOB 10/20/1974), of Chisago City, was charged March 10 with receiving stolen property.
Andrew Joseph Ballweber (DOB 03/13/1993), of Stacy, was charged March 10 with theft- take/drive motor vehicle - no owner consent.
Philex Andrew Stewart (DOB 03/30/1989), of Cambridge, was charged March 11 with burglary - 2nd degree - dwelling.
Shane Michael Anderson (DOB 10/09/1969), of Shafer, was charged March 11 with violate no contact order - within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.