Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on March 16-20. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Charles Emerson Mistelske, (DOB 03/16/1982), of Cambridge, was charged with 5th degree drugs - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Mark August Stene, (DOB 06/06/1962), of Isanti, was charged with one count criminal sex conduct -2nd degree - victim under 13-actor >36m old, one count distribute via electronic communication material that relates/describes sexual conduct to a child, and one count durge -5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Brent Leon Freeman, (DOB 07/12/1982), of Cambridge, was charged with threats of violence.
Jordan Jeffery Juneau, (DOB 06/23/1986), of St. Hilaire, MN, was charged with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Taylor Marie Derks, (DOB 05/07/1996), of Cambridge, was charged with assault - 3rd degree - substantial bodily harm.
Timothy Michael Hatcher, (DOB 12/12/1959), of Isanti, was charged with one count violate no contact order - within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions, one count domestic assault, and one count threats of violence.
Beverly Jean Kuckler, (DOB 11/11/1956), of Braham, was charged with threats of violence.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on March 16-20. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Tatianna Margaret Habeck, (DOB 12/03/2000), of Lindstrom, was charged with aiding and abetting drugs -2nd degree - sale 10 grams or 50 dose units - amphe/pcp/halluc. w/in 90.
Levi Allan Bontjes, (DOB 04/09/1999), of Isanti, was charged with aiding and abetting drugs - 2nd degree - sale 10 grams or 50 dose units - amphe/pcp/halluc. w/in 90.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.